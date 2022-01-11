California lawmakers to debate universal healthcare proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Tuesday will start debating whether to create the nation's first universal health care system in a key measure of whether the proposal will muster the support it needs to pass this year — and be sent to voters who would decide whether to approve he payment method.



The state's progressives have tried for years to create a government-funded universal health care system to replace the one that relies on private insurance.



California voters overwhelmingly rejected a 1994 ballot initiative that would have created a universal health care system. Another attempt passed the state Senate in 2017, but it died in the state Assembly with no funding plan attached to it.



This year, state Assembly Democrats have filed two bills. One would create the universal health care system and set its rules and the other would lay out how to pay for the coverage with increased taxes for some wealthier people and larger businesses.



The first bill will be heard by the Assembly Health Committee, headed by Chair Jim Wood, a Democrat who has already said he will vote for it. Because the proposal was introduced last year, it must pass the state Assembly by the end of January to have a chance at becoming law this year.



Universal health care has been debated for decades in the U.S., most recently during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, when it was promoted by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.



But it has never come close to passing in Congress. State lawmakers in Sander's homestate of Vermont have tried and failed to implement their own universal health care system. And the New York state Legislature has considered a similar plan.



Supporters in California are adopting a divide-and-conquer strategy this year. They hope that separating the idea of a...