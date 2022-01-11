Meta Platforms again pushes back return-to-office date, requires booster shots for workers who return

Meta Platforms Inc. has set a new return-to-office date for its employees that's nearly two months later than its last target date of Jan. 31. And the Menlo Park-based company that owns Facebook and Instagram will mandate that all returning employees have a booster shot for their Covid-19 vaccinations. The company confirmed its shift on Monday, a result of the the latest surge of Covid-19 infections caused by the highly-infectious Omicron variant. That variant has had a greater breakthrough rate…