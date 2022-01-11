Ocean State Update: The biggest Rhode Island tech and startup news from December
Published
Every month, we recap the biggest tech and startup happenings in Rhode Island. (To get this info every Tuesday, sign up for the Rhode Island Inno Beat newsletter.) Let’s take a look. In early December, the nonprofit Tech Collective announced it would be shutting down at the end of the year, citing declining revenues, Providence Business News reported. Feast & Fettle, a Providence-based meal service company, has acquired the Boston home meal delivery business Fresh City Kitchen. According to…Full Article