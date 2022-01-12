Bank of America retail president talks decision to slash overdraft fees

Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) said Tuesday it is eliminating non-sufficient funds fees and reducing overdraft fees this year. Next month, the Charlotte-based bank will stop non-sufficient funds fees and the ability for customers to overdraw via ATM. The bank will then lower overdraft fees to $10 from $35 in May. It will also get rid of its $12 overdraft protection transfer fee on Balance Connect accounts that same month. The changes will happen automatically; customers do not need to opt in.…