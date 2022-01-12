US inflation has hit 7% for the first time in 40 years in the latest sign of the cost of living pressures squeezing consumers across the globe.Full Article
Biden admits 'more work to do' as US inflation hits 7% for first time in nearly 40 years
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Major Olympics Sponsors Stay Quiet On China Ahead Of Beijing Games
Newsy
Watch VideoThe Beijing Winter Olympics are fraught with potential hazards for major sponsors, who are trying to remain quiet about..
Advertisement
More coverage
Making ‘Dune’ – Here’s How Denis Villeneuve and His Team Pulled Off Sci-Fi Epic (Video)
The Wrap
This story about the making of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” first appeared in the Below-the-Line issue of TheWrap’s awards..
-
Why ‘Dune’ Production Designers Built a ‘Visual Bible’ Before Day One of Shooting
The Wrap
-
‘Dune’ Composer Hans Zimmer Reveals the Note That ‘Tore the Enamel Off My Teeth’
The Wrap
-
‘Dune’ Costume Designers Were Inspired by Everything From Balenciaga to Tarot Cards to Insects
The Wrap
-
I went through conversion therapy at 21. Here's how it affected me.
Mashable