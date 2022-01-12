Newsom pitches Medi-Cal expansion to include all low-income undocumented residents

Gov. Gavin Newsom highlighted his plan to give health coverage to all low-income undocumented immigrants Tuesday, as part of a pitch for his broader health care proposals for the 2022-2023 budget. “This is a state where just shy of 10% of our workforce is undocumented,” Newsom said, in a news conference outside a Kern County health clinic. “That workforce built Kern County, built this state.” Newsom’s proposal would complete his three-year effort to extend Medi-Cal coverage to all otherwise…