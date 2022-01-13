Tech startup to double Cincinnati home base with 10+ new high-paid hires

A tech startup that moved its home base to Cincinnati amid the Covid-19 pandemic plans to more than double its team in the Queen City in 2022 with the addition of roughly a dozen new high-paying jobs. Rumby, which has developed an e-commerce platform that takes dry cleaners and laundromats online, is expanding its Cincinnati team. The startup is looking to fill 10-15 salaried positions spanning software development, front end sales and administrative support. The positions, if filled, would add…