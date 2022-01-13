5 reasons why ‘shoulder season’ is the best time to travel

In many ways, travel in 2021 was more challenging than it was in 2020. While demand for travel returned, sufficient hospitality staffing often did not, leading to long waits at airports, hotel check-in desks and restaurants.



The eye-catching travel deals seen in 2020 mostly faded away, making way for price increases, like soaring rental car prices. Despite social distancing recommendations, travelers often found themselves in bigger crowds than ever. Mobs clamoring around airline customer service counters to rebook canceled flights left people barely six inches apart — let alone six feet.



This year might bring similar challenges for travelers, but here’s a good way to skirt most of them: Travel during “shoulder season.”



The definition of shoulder season varies by destination, but it typically means the period of time between a region’s peak season and offseason. This timespan can last months or just weeks. For instance, if a place’s peak season is summer and its offseason is winter, then the shoulder season would be spring and fall. Alternatively, a place may experience peak travel during a holiday weekend, but demand will drop off the weekend before or after — these times can also be considered shoulder season.



Here are five reasons why shoulder season is the best time to travel, especially during the pandemic.



1. EXPECT TO PAY LOWER PRICES THAN FOR PEAK SEASON TRAVEL



Airfares averaged 23% cheaper when booked for shoulder season versus peak season travel. That’s according to a NerdWallet analysis conducted in December 2021 of more than 100 airfares taken from the most popular routes in the U.S. across eight major airlines.



The same routes were compared for flights booked for peak versus shoulder season days, where peak season flights were those booked for the Monday...