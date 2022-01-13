HomeFirst Home Healthcare raises $11 million, buys two Southeastern companies

A group of veteran Nashville entrepreneurs have inked a deal to expand their latest venture’s Southeastern footprint. HomeFirst Home Healthcare has secured an $11 million round of funding, said CEO Jim Happ, led by Atlanta-based Fulcrum Equity Partners, with participation from existing investors, including Harpeth Ventures. The funds will be used to purchase Mountain Home Health, which has locations in North Carolina and Georgia, and BridgeWay Home Health, which has two locations in Atlanta.…