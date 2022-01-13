Angi, Elastic fall; KB Home, Delta Air Lines rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., up $6.96 to $139.19.



The chipmaker reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.



KB Home, up $7 to $49.38.



The homebuilder's fourth-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.



Lennar Corp., up 60 cents to $108.54.



The homebuilder is raising its quarterly dividend.



Boeing Co., up $6.45 to $223.90.



The aircraft maker's troubled 737 Max jets could reportedly resume commercial flights in China this month.



Delta Air Lines Inc., up 86 cents to $41.47.



The airline's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.



Denali Therapeutics Inc., down $4.69 to $33.86.



The Food and Drug Administration orderd the biopharmaceutical company to suspend its study of a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.



Elastic NV, down $13.17 to $97.87.



The software developer promoted Ashutosh Kulkarni to CEO.



Angi Inc., down 66 cents to $7.91.



Investors were disappointed with a December update from the provider of a digital marketplace for home services.