Portland marketing software maker sold to Canadian platform

Portland marketing software company LeadsRx has been acquired by Vancouver, British Columbia-based Unbounce. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the 21 employees of LeadsRx will remain on board and the company will operate independently. LeadsRx CEO AJ Brown will also continue to lead the LeadsRx business. LeadsRx created analytics software to make it easier for marketers to understand the performance of marketing channels. It’s used across digital, radio, TV, streaming and other advertising…