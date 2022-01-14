University of Pennsylvania names next president

The University of Pennsylvania selected M. Elizabeth Magill, executive vice president and provost at the University of Virginia, to serve as its ninth president. Prior to joining the University of Virginia in 2019, Magill was dean of the Stanford Law School, and was previously a faculty member at UVA’s School of Law for 15 years. Thursday’s announcement ends the long search process for President Amy Gutmann’s successor. Gutmann, 72, is Penn’s longest-serving president, having held the…