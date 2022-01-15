Why Jennifer Aniston is helping a pharmaceutical firm take on insomnia

Idorsia, a Swiss pharmaceutical company with U.S. operations on the Main Line, has recruited actress Jennifer Aniston to help the company educate people about insomnia. Commercials featuring Aniston talking about the sleeping disorder that afflicts an estimated 25 million Americans will start airing Monday, a week after Idorsia received marketing clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for its first product: the insomnia treatment Quviviq. The commercial starring the former "Friends" star…