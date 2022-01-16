BBC licence fee to be abolished in 2027, says culture minister
Published
Broadcaster set to have funding frozen for next 2 years but No 10 says long-term funding subject to ‘ongoing negotiations’Full Article
Published
Broadcaster set to have funding frozen for next 2 years but No 10 says long-term funding subject to ‘ongoing negotiations’Full Article
The next announcement about the BBC licence fee “will be the last”
The Culture Secretary has seemingly confirmed reports that ministers will unveil a two-year freeze for the BBC licence fee this..
The next announcement about the BBC licence fee “will be the last”, the Culture Secretary has said, amid reports it will be..