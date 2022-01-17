5 reasons you should invest in a rental property in 2022

If you bought a house in Phoenix a year ago for $500,000, it’d already be worth $661,000 thanks to the area’s 32.35% year-over-year home price increase. The Phoenix metro area has become one of the fastest-growing areas in the U.S., with a 1.62% population growth and 27% rent increase from 2020 to 2021. With thousands of Californians and New Yorkers migrating to the greater Phoenix area, the rental rates have soared. Supply is low while demand is record-high — creating the ideal conditions…