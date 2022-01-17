Credit Suisse Group chairman Horta-Osório resigns after breaking Covid-19 rules
Published
Credit Suisse Group today announced that the Board of Directors (Board) has appointed Axel P. Lehmann as the bank’s new Chairman effective immediately. He succeeds António Horta-Osório, who resigned following an investigation commissioned by the Board. Under the leadership of Axel Lehmann, the Board and the Executive Board will continue to execute Credit Suisse’s strategy, driving forward the transformation of the bank.Full Article