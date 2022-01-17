Here's why New Zealand startup Celo Health chose Seattle over the Bay Area for its US headquarters

Messaging startup Celo Health, which is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, ended up opening its U.S. headquarters in Seattle thanks to New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, or NZTE, the country's agency to help businesses grow internationally. Jack Clough, Celo Health's chief growth officer and the lead for the U.S. headquarters, said NZTE told the company Seattle is a small but supportive environment that is good for startups. Although the allure of the Bay Area was strong, Clough added, Celo…