U.S. mortgage rates substantially jump

After U.S. mortgage rates rose modestly to start the New Year, they then jumped even higher this week, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.45% for the week ending Jan. 13 — up from 3.22% last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.79%. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance marke“Mortgage rates rose across all mortgage loan types, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increasing by almost a quarter of a percent from last week,”…