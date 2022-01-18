Microsoft has agreed a deal to buy the troubled Call of Duty and Candy Crush gaming firm Activision Blizzard for $68.7bn (£50.5bn).Full Article
Microsoft to buy troubled Call of Duty gaming firm Activision Blizzard for £50bn
