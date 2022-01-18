Microsoft To Buy Activision Blizzard In $68.7 Bln Deal; Game Pass To Add Activision Blizzard Games

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) said it plans to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) for $95.00 per share, in an all-cash deal valued at $68.7 billion, inclusive of Activision Blizzard's net cash. The planned acquisition includes iconic franchises from the Activision, Blizzard and King studios like Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty and Candy Crush in addition to global eSports activities through Major League Gaming. Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard. The Activision Blizzard business will report to Phil Spencer, CEO, Microsoft Gaming.