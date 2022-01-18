After raising $34 million, Lakeland software company is ready for takeoff

After Ryan Luther left the Air Force, he began looking at jobs at tech giants like Google and Amazon. But when he wanted to do something more cutting edge, he turned to launching his own startup out of Lakeland. He and his co-founder, also an Air Force veteran, launched Wind Talker Innovations in 2016 after realizing the network communication issues they experienced went far beyond the aviation sector. They offer software called Osmosis that, if both devices have it, can directly communicate with…