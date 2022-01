Three years on from what was meant to be the curtain call for his career, Andy Murray is still winning matches at the Australian Open. Today in Melbourne, Murray beat 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4 in the kind of belligerent five-set grind that has long been his calling card. With [...]