In a first, a Tesla driver is facing felony charges for a fatal Autopilot crash
A California man faces two counts of vehicular manslaughter after he ran a red light and killed two people while his Tesla was on Autopilot.Full Article
DETROIT (AP) — California prosecutors have filed two counts of vehicular manslaughter against the driver of a Tesla on Autopilot..