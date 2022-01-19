UK lifts COVID restrictions, says omicron wave 'has peaked'

LONDON (AP) — Face masks will no longer be mandatory in public places and schools in England and COVID-19 passports will be dropped for large events as infections level off in large parts of the country, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday.



Johnson told lawmakers that the restrictions were being eased because government scientists believed it was likely that the surge of infections prompted by the highly contagious omicron variant “has now peaked nationally.”



While hospitals in northern England are still under pressure because of high caseloads, Johnson said hospital admissions and patients in intensive care units elsewhere in England were stabilizing or falling.



The government will no longer advise people to work from home and beginning next Thursday mandatory COVID-19 passes will not be required to gain entry to large-scale events.



Compulsory face masks will be scrapped in classrooms starting Thursday as well, and from next week they will not be legally required anywhere in England.



“We will trust the judgment of the British people and no longer criminalize anyone who chooses not to wear one,” Johnson said.



The restrictions were introduced in December to slow the rapid spread of omicron variant and buy time for the population to get their booster vaccine shot.



Johnson said Wednesday that more than 90% of those over 60 in the U.K. have now had their booster shot. Official figures showed that COVID-19 infections have dropped in most parts of the U.K. for the first time since early December, with 94,432 new positive cases recorded on Tuesday.



The requirement for those infected to self-isolate for five full days remains, but Johnson said that measure will also end in the coming weeks. He said while the self-isolation rule expires on March 24 he will...