Amazon Unveils Title for Big-Budget ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series
Published
The series, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” will take place thousands of years before the events of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.Full Article
Published
The series, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” will take place thousands of years before the events of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.Full Article
Watch the official title announcement trailer for the Amazon Prime Video fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,..