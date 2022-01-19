Do Portland rents cover landlord mortgage payments? Yes, and then some

If you're a renter, ever wonder how much of your landlord's mortgage your monthly payment is covering. The California-based insurance provider Surety First set out to answer the question. And while yes, Portland rents have been climbing, renters are still paying a smaller percentage of their landlord's mortgage than their peers in other big cities. Portland ranked No. 5 on the list of cities where renters pay the lowest percentage of of their landlord's mortgage, at 130%. The study took the…