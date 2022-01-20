Five things you need to know today, and what to do during Covid quarantine?

Good morning, Cincinnati! For the past two years, I’ve been dodging Covid-19 like Phil Mickelson dodging golf balls in this ad. Unfortunately, the Omicron variant finally got the best of us. But more on that later. Meier's Wine Cellars, headquartered in Silverton, was acquired by Santa Rosa, Calif.-based Vintage Wine Estates Inc., Andy Brownfield reports. Meier's Wine Cellars was acquired for $25 million, composed of $12.5 million in cash and another $12.5 million in Vintage Wine Estate's stock,…