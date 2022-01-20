In Her Own Words: Ana Victoria De la Garza sells spiked coffee

Even as the Omnicron variant plays havoc with our personal and professional lives, women realize how much they’ve changed since the pandemic began. Ana Victoria De la Garza moved across the country, changed industries and started a new business in the past two years. “'Don’t worry about it, this pandemic is probably only going to last a few months' — Remember that? It’s been two years since and we are still in it. In October 2019 we came up with the idea to create a ready-to-drink brand…