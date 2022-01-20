How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks fell again on Wall Street Thursday as technology stocks sold off in the afternoon, pushing the Nasdaq further into what's known as a correction.



The S&P 500 fell to its lowest level in three months. Consumer-focused stocks and shares in industrial companies also fell sharply.



On Thursday:



The S&P 500 fell 50.03 points, or 1.1%, to 4,482.73.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 313.26 points, or 0.9%, to 34,715.39.



The Nasdaq fell 186.23 points, or 1.3%, to 14,154.02.



The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 38.75 points, or 1.9%, to 2,024.04.



For the week:



The S&P 500 is down 180.12 points, or 3.9%.



The Dow is down 1,196.42 points, or 3.3%.



The Nasdaq is down 739.73 points, or 5%.



The Russell 2000 is down 138.42 points, or 6.4%.



For the year:



The S&P 500 is down 283.45 points, or 6%.



The Dow is down 1,622.91 points, or 4.5%.



The Nasdaq is down 1,490.95 points, or 9.5%.



The Russell 2000 is down 221.28 points, or 9.9%.