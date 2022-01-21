Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth
SAN FRANCISCO: Netflix on Thursday reported cooling subscriber growth as fierce competition and the pandemic weigh heavy despite hits like "Squid Game" and "Money Heist."Full Article
