Huntersville cafe closing after a decade in business

It’s the last weekend for Café 100 in Huntersville. The restaurant will close after brunch service Sunday. It has been a fixture in the community since 2011. Café 100 — named for the restaurant’s address at 100 Huntersville-Concord Road — is tucked into a 1,000-square foot house that was been converted into a café. “Come join us for our final weekend as this amazing labor of love and journey with family and friends comes to an end,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. Jay Hill owns…