Kris Ehresmann, health official leading Minnesota Covid-19 fight, will retire

Kris Ehresmann, the infectious disease commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Health and one of the state's most prominent leaders in the two-year fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, will step down in February. Minnesota Public Radio has a report on Ehresmann's retirement after more than three decades at the state health agency. "Like so many people who have worked in a job they love, I have mixed feelings about saying goodbye," Ehresmann said in a statement. "That said, it has been my…