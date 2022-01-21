Small business growth builds on Kentucky’s economic momentum

Kentucky’s economy set a record pace in 2021, including all-time highs in job creation and private-sector new investment, according to data internal to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development. Large-scale projects have been at the center of that success, including Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation’s $5.8 billion investment to establish an electric vehicle battery park in Hardin County that will create 5,000 jobs — and GE Appliances’ commitment to add over 1,000 jobs with $450 million…