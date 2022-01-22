Beast vs. Beast: Portland restaurateur blocks a former Seahawks star

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was going to open a new Portland restaurant called Beast, but the name has changed because a local chef already had a popular restaurant with the exact same title. In September, BPM Real Estate Group said the restaurant Beast by Marshawn Lynch & Kama’aina had taken a long-term lease at Broadway Tower, with plans to open later in the year. It was an apparent play on Lynch’s Beast Mode nickname. But Portlanders recognized the name from another…