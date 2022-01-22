Beast vs. Beast: Portland restaurateur blocks a former Seahawks star
Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was going to open a new Portland restaurant called Beast, but the name has changed because a local chef already had a popular restaurant with the exact same title. In September, BPM Real Estate Group said the restaurant Beast by Marshawn Lynch & Kama’aina had taken a long-term lease at Broadway Tower, with plans to open later in the year. It was an apparent play on Lynch’s Beast Mode nickname. But Portlanders recognized the name from another…Full Article