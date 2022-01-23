Amazon confirms plans for grocery store in Sacramento area

Retail giant Amazon.com Inc. has confirmed plans to open a grocery store in the Sacramento area, but one question remains. Where will it be located? The Business Journal has reported on possible local plans for an Amazon grocery store since last year. The grocery concept, called Amazon Fresh, is a brick-and-mortar store that sells items ranging from meat and produce to prepared foods. Amazon's website lists more than 20 Amazon Fresh locations, most of which are in California and Illinois. Last…