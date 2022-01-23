U.S. mortgage rates jump significantly again

After U.S. mortgage rates rose modestly to start the New Year, they have jumped substantially in subsequent weeks, according to Freddie Mac.  The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.56% for the week ending Jan. 20 — up from 3.45% last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.77%. “Mortgage rates moved up again as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose and financial markets adjusted to anticipated changes in monetary policy that will combat inflation,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s…

