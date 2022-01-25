Metropolitan Police told to pay £230k to eco-activist tricked into relationship by undercover police officer
Published
The Metropolitan Police have been told to pay £230k to an environmental activist who was deceived into entering a long-term relationship with an undercover police officer, who had been sent out to gather intelligence on protest movements. The Investigatory Powers Tribunal ordered the Metropolitan Police to pay £229,471.96 for breaching the activist’s human rights, after [...]Full Article