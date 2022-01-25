Survey: Nearly half of Colorado restaurants reduced operations because of Omicron
Nearly half of Colorado’s restaurants have had to reduce their hours of operation in recent weeks or close on days when they normally would be open because of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, according to a survey released Tuesday by the Colorado Restaurant Association. Those self-imposed operational restrictions have exacerbated an atmosphere in which most restaurants still have not returned to pre-pandemic sales volume and have accumulated more debt than they had at the start of March…Full Article