IMF cuts world growth forecasts
Published
The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its forecast for the world economy this year, citing the spread of COVID-19's omicron variant, higher energy prices, an uptick in inflation…Full Article
Published
The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its forecast for the world economy this year, citing the spread of COVID-19's omicron variant, higher energy prices, an uptick in inflation…Full Article
"South Africa’s growth forecast is downgraded in light of a softer-than-expected second half in 2021 and a weaker outlook for..