Baker pushes for tax breaks in State of the Commonwealth address

In his final address on the state of the commonwealth, Gov. Charlie Baker proposed tax relief for working parents, seniors, low-income taxpayers and others affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The two-term Republican governor, who plans to file his fiscal 2023 budget this week, touted tax breaks as the solution to the economic disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, from the shifting demands for working parents to the rise in inflation. "We’ve asked the people of Massachusetts to do a lot…