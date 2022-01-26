Edmunds: 2022 Nissan Pathfinder vs. 2022 Honda Pilot

The Honda Pilot has long been a favorite for three-row SUV shoppers, offering multi-passenger safety, comfort, cargo and convenience, all while remaining affordable and fuel-efficient. But the current-generation Pilot is getting on in years, having debuted for the 2016 model year, and that’s left the door open for some competitors.



Among them is the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder. Redesigned from the ground up, the Pathfinder is going for a more premium image outside and in. So which SUV is the better buy? Edmunds’ experts compared them to find out.



COMFORT AND VERSATILITY



The Honda Pilot swallows people and gear while delivering on-road composure during just about any length of travel. Though cargo space isn’t segment-leading, small-item storage is innovative. Excellent headroom and legroom in the first two rows can accommodate larger family members, while single-button access to the third row allows kids to move in and out without fuss. Car seat installation is a breeze, and a quiet cabin and compliant suspension help to keep the whole family happy.



The redesigned Pathfinder grows marginally more spacious, putting it on par with the Pilot for total cargo volume. A tilting second row allows access to the third row even while a car seat is installed, though this scenario narrows the passage to the back. Passengers in the first two rows can stretch out, leaving plenty of room for kids in the third. Ride comfort is agreeable, though certain road surfaces can unsettle the Pathfinder and its flat, firm seats are less than luxurious. Comfort and versatility improve with the latest-generation Pathfinder, but in both categories, the Pilot maintains its lead.



Winner: Pilot



SAFETY AND TECHNOLOGY



Passive safety in the Pilot is excellent, with top ratings from the Insurance Institute...