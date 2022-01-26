12 years later: EU court annuls Intel’s £886m antitrust fine
Intel has won an appeal against a €1.06bn (£886m) EU antitrust fine that was handed to the company 12 years ago in a momentous win for tech firms.Full Article
Following a years-long legal battle, a top EU court annulled a €1.06 billion fine levied against Intel for antitrust violations...