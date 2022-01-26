Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is primed to become Biden's first Supreme Court pick as Justice Stephen Breyer retires
Published
President Joe Biden promised that he would nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.Full Article
Published
President Joe Biden promised that he would nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.Full Article
"Stated simply, the primary takeaway from the past 250 years of recorded American history is that Presidents are not kings," Judge..
Liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming..