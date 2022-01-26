Tesla has reported an annual profit of $5.5bn but warned that supply chain problems that have dogged production over recent months would extend into this year.Full Article
Tesla profits surge to $5.5bn but electric car maker sees supply chain woes persisting
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tesla reports record profit, sees more supply chain woes in 2022
IndiaTimes
The electric carmaker, which scored an 87 percent jump in auto deliveries last year in spite of the global semiconductor shortage,..
-
Tesla posts record profits, expects supply chain woes to persist
Upworthy
-
Tesla profits and deliveries soar in 2021 despite chip crisis
Autocar
-
Tesla reports $2 billion Q4 profit, sales up 65%, but supply-chain snags crimp production
Upworthy
-
Banknote maker De la Rue downgrades profits as Omicron batters turnaround efforts
City A.M.