Biden Signs Executive Order Making Sexual Harassment Offense Under Military Justice

Biden Signs Executive Order Making Sexual Harassment Offense Under Military Justice

RTTNews

Published

President Joe Biden has signed an Executive Order to amend the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), which makes sexual harassment a specific offense under this law. It also strengthens the military justice response in prosecuting cases of domestic violence, and fully implements changes to the military justice code to criminalize the wrongful broadcast or distribution of intimate visual images

Full Article