Chandrasekaran likely to chair new Air India board

A new Air India (AI) board led by Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran will be formed soon even as several group executives from TCS, AirAsia India and Tata Steel are expected to move to the ailing carrier to revive operations. Chandrasekaran, who is awaiting security clearance from the Centre to lead the Air India board, will bring in an expat CEO to pilot the carrier. This will be his second expat CEO hire after German citizen Puneet Chhatwal for Taj hotels.