Cincinnati's Jewish film festival 'a compelling way to tell stories'

For more than 30 years, the Jewish and Israeli Film Festival has brought the best of current international films to Cincinnati on an annual basis. Kicking off Jan. 29, this year’s event will feature a dozen movies over the next five weeks. Most will be accompanied by post-film discussions by directors or other commentators. The festival, with films selected by a committee over the course of several months, reflects the ancient tradition of Jewish storytelling using a contemporary medium, said…