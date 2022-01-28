UK entrepreneur Mike Lynch has lost a multi-billion pound fraud action brought over the sale of software company Autonomy to Hewlett Packard (HP) in 2011.Full Article
Mike Lynch loses $5bn fraud case over sale of Autonomy to HP in 2011
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
What a day for Mike Lynch: Priti Patel to make extradition decision and £3.7bn High Court fraud ruling at 11.30am
All eyes will be on the High Court today at 11.30, as a judge is due to announce his decision on a multibillion-dollar fraud case..
City A.M.