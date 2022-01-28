'I'm shutting this down': Why Rita's Ice CEO had to break character on 'Undercover Boss'

Rita's Ice CEO Linda Chadwick broke character when she appeared on an episode of the CBS show "Undercover Boss," set to air this Friday. She revealed her true identity after watching a car go the wrong way through a drive-thru at a Michigan outpost of the popular Trevose-headquartered chain. "It was very disorganized; it was very challenging," Chadwick said. "When I saw a car that went the opposite way into the drive-thru, I had to say, 'Oh no, I'm shutting this down and breaking cover.'" Prior…