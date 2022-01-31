Rounding up the latest restaurant openings, closures across the Charlotte area

The local restaurant scene heated up in January with several new spots rolling out across the Charlotte market. South End, already a hub of entertainment and dining options, continues to welcome new additions to the neighborhood. Among those in January were Resident Culture's second Charlotte location inside a revamped, former 1920s-era bus maintenance facility — which doubles as a brewery and taco shop, with a coffee bar still to come — as well as upscale restaurant Para in the old Zeppelin…